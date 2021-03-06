What Happened March 6th In Pop Music History

It’s March 6th and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 1998, Madonna was at MuchMusic in Toronto for a rare live interview with MuchMusic VJ Master T and Musique Plus VJ Geneviève Borne. It was the first and only visit to MuchMusic by the pop superstar, who was promoting her new album Ray Of Light. The station celebrated by airing a full day of Madonna music videos.

- In 2010, D’Angelo was arrested in New York City on a charge of soliciting. The singer, whose real name is Michael Archer, offered an undercover female officer $40 U.S. for oral sex. A year later, D’Angelo pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of disorderly conduct.

- In 1947, Pauline Matthews was born in England. She signed a record deal in 1963 and, as Kiki Dee, released a dozen albums. She and Elton John had a No. 1 hit in 1976 with “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart.”

- In 2016, Diplo’s Major Lazer performed a free show in front of tens of thousands of people in Havana – making them one of the first American acts to perform in Cuba since diplomatic ties between the U.S. and Cuba were restored.

- In 2010, all three of the Jonas Brothers were named Worst Actor – for playing themselves – in Jonas Brothers: The 3D Concert Experience at the Golden Raspberry Awards (aka The Razzies).

And that’s what popped on this day.

