What Happened March 7th In Pop Music History

It’s March 7th and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 1985, "We are the World,” by the all-star USA for Africa, debuted. Written by Lionel Richie and Michael Jackson, the charity single topped charts around the world and raised millions for famine relief. Among those lending their voices were pop stars like Cyndi Lauper, Daryl Hall, Sheila E. and Huey Lewis – as well as Canada’s Dan Aykroyd.

- In 2015, Toronto rapper Drake had 14 songs on the Billboard Hot 100, tying a record set by the Beatles in April 1964. Drake had just released his mixtape If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late.

- In 1983, Tears For Fears released their debut album, The Hurting. It included the hits “Pale Shelter” and “Mad World.”

- In 1987, the Beastie Boys’ Licensed To Ill, which was released in November 1986, becomes the first rap album to top the Billboard 200 chart. It went on to spend six more weeks at No. 1.

- In 1983, British group New Order released “Blue Monday.” Although it was a hit in Europe, it didn’t reach the Billboard Hot 100 until a remix was released in 1988.

- In 1962, Leslie Wunderman was born in New York City. After singing in rock bands, she recorded dance songs under the name Les Lee. In 1987, as Taylor Dayne, she released “Tell It to My Heart,” which became a hit. She went on to have success with songs like “Love Will Lead You Back” and “With Every Beat of My Heart.”

- In 1970, Simon & Garfunkel’s album Bridge Over Troubled Water began a 10-week run at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. It went on to win Album of the Year at the Grammys. The album also marked the first break-up of the duo.

- In 1994, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that song parodies are “fair use” and do not require the permission of the copyright holder. The decision stemmed from a case where 2 Live Crew was accused of using Roy Orbison’s “Oh, Pretty Woman.”

And that’s what popped on this day.

Follow @jrk_media on Twitter & Instagram