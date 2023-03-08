What Happened March 8th In Pop Music History

It’s March 8th and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 2014, Pharrell Williams started a 10-week run at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with “Happy.” The song, written for the soundtrack of the animated movie Despicable Me 2, topped the charts around the world, including in Canada. It also earned a Best Original Song nominations at the Oscars.

- In 2010, Lil Wayne was handcuffed inside a New York City courtroom and taken to Riker’s Island to begin serving his one-year sentence on firearms charges. The rapper was arrested in 2007 when police found a gun on his tour bus.

- In 1965, The Beach Boys released “Help Me, Ronda,” which went on to become the band’s second No. 1 single. Written by Brian Wilson and Mike Love, it featured Al Jardine on lead vocals. The title was revised to “Help Me, Rhonda” when a different arrangement of the song was released.

- In 2003, 50 Cent’s "In Da Club" went to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for the first of nine weeks. It was the lead single from his debut studio album Get Rich or Die Tryin’.

And that’s what popped on this day.

