What Happened March 9th In Pop Music History

- In 1987, U2 released its fifth studio album, The Joshua Tree. Co-produced by Hamilton, Ont. native Daniel Lanois, it included hits like “With Or Without You,” “Where The Streets Have No Name,” and “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For.” The Joshua Tree was named Album of the Year at the Grammys.

- In 1997, Notorious B.I.G. (aka Christopher Wallace) was killed in a drive-by shooting in Los Angeles. He was 24. The rapper, who was struck by four bullets, was pronounced dead at 1:15 a.m. local time in hospital.

- In 1985, REO Speedwagon’s “Can’t Fight This Feeling” began a three-week run at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. The song, which appeared on the Wheels Are Turnin’ album, was the band’s second to top the chart.

- In 2015, R&B singer Angie Stone got into a fight with her adult daughter Diamond and was accused of hitting her with a metal object and knocking out her front teeth. Stone was charged the next day with domestic aggravated assault.

- In 1958, Martin David Fry was born in England. At 20, he joined a electronic music group called Vice Versa, which later became ABC. They recorded six studio albums between 1982 and 1991 and had hits like “Poison Arrow,” “When Smokey Sings” and “The Look of Love.”

- In 1987, Shad Gregory Moss was born in Columbus, Ohio. By the age of six he was doing rap under the name Kid Gangsta, Snoop Dogg later nicknamed him Lil’ Bow Wow and he went on to record six studio albums with tracks like “Bow Wow (That’s My Name)” and “Let Me Hold You.”

