What Happened May 10th In Pop Music History

It’s May 10th and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 1960, Paul David Hewson was born in Dublin. In 1976, he formed a band with David Evans, Adam Clayton and Larry Mullen Jr. called Feedback, then The Hype, then U2. Hewson adopted the nickname Bono.

- In 1989, Bono became a first-time father when wife Alison gave birth to their daughter, Jordan. The couple went on to have another daughter and two sons.

- In 2003, Madonna’s American Life topped the Billboard 200 album chart. The pop star’s ninth studio album included the theme song from the James Bond movie Die Another Day.

- In 2006, Chris Daughtry was voted off American Idol. The rocker was a Top 4 contestant and favoured to win (Taylor Hicks went on to be crowned the Season 5 winner).

- In 2005, Seal married model Heidi Klum on a beach in Mexico, a little more than a year after they started dating. The singer proposed to Klum just before Christmas 2004 on a glacier in Whistler, BC. The couple separated in 2012 and were divorced in 2014.

- In 1986, the Pet Shop Boys went to No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with a new version of their 1984 club track, “West End Girls.” The song also topped the chart in Canada.

- In 1991, Madonna: Truth Or Dare debuted in limited release, two weeks before its wide release. Outside of uptight U.S. and Canada, the documentary/concert film was titled In Bed with Madonna.

- In 1985, The Go-Go’s announced they were breaking up. Belinda Carlisle went on to have some solo success but the band reunited in the late ‘90s for released one more album in 2001.

And that’s what popped on this day.

Follow @jrk_media on Twitter & Instagram