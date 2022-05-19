What Happened May 19th In Pop Music History

It’s May 19th and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 1992, Samuel Frederick Smith was born in London. After playing in jazz ensembles and doing musical theatre, Smith launched a singing career with 2014’s In the Lonely Hour. Their hits include “Stay with Me,” “Too Good at Goodbyes” and the Calvin Harris collaboration, “Promises.”

- In 2009, the TV series Glee, starring Canada’s Cory Monteith, premiered on Fox. It included a performance of “Don’t Stop Believin’” that went on to chart higher than Journey’s original.

- In 1990, Madonna’s “Vogue” started a three-week run at No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

- In 1992, Christopher Comstock was born in Philadelphia. As Marshmello, he has released two studio albums and has had hits like “Wolves” (ft. Selena Gomez), “Friends” (ft. Anne-Marie), and “Happier” (ft. Bastille).

- In 1979, Supertramp’s Breakfast In America went to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart for the first of six non-consecutive weeks, thanks to singles like “Goodbye Stranger,” “The Logical Song” and “Take the Long Way Home.”

And that's what popped on this day.

