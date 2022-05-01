What Happened May 1st In Pop Music History

It’s May 1st and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 2001, Destiny’s Child released their third studio album, Survivor. The first with the line-up of Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams, it spawned hits like “Bootylicious” and “Independent Women Part I.” The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart and earned three Grammy nominations.

- In 1979, Elton John became one of the first Western pop stars to perform in Israel when he did the first of three concerts with Ray Cooper in Jerusalem. The pair also did two nights in Tel Aviv.

- In 2013, Chris Kelly of rap duo Kris Kross – best known for the 1992 hit “Jump” – died in Atlanta of a drug overdose. He was 34. Toxicology tests revealed a combination of cocaine and heroin in Kelly’s system.

- In 1989, police were called to a Zales jewelry store in Simi Valley, California because employees feared that a man wearing a wig under a red ball cap as well as a fake moustache and fake teeth was planning to rob them. It turned out to be Michael Jackson in disguise. The King of Pop was in the store with James Safechuck, his alleged sexual assault victim.

