What Happened May 21st In Pop Music History

It’s May 21st and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 2011, Adele started a seven-week run at No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with “Rolling In The Deep” from her second studio album, 21. The song went on to win three Grammys, including Record of the Year and Song of the Year.

- In 2008, Lou Pearlman, manager of Backstreet Boys and NSYNC, was sentenced to 25 years in prison after being convicted of conspiracy, money laundering and using false statements in a bankruptcy proceeding. Pearlman died behind bars in 2016.

- In 1994, the No. 1 song on the Billboard Hot 100 was a cover of country star John Michael Montgomery’s “I Swear” by R&B vocal group All-4-One. The song remained at the top of the chart for another 10 weeks.

- In 2013, Chris Brown is accused of driving a car that hit another vehicle and then left the scene. He is later charged with hit-and-run and driving without a valid license but the case is dismissed when he reaches a deal with the driver of the other car.

- In 2008, David Cook was crowned the winner of Season 7 of American Idol.

- In 1983, David Bowie’s “Let’s Dance” went to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

And that’s what popped on this day.

