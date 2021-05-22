What Happened May 22nd In Pop Music History

It’s May 22nd and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 2010, Ottawa’s Alanis Morissette married rapper Mario “Souleye” Treadway at their home in Los Angeles.

- In 1993, Janet Jackson's "That's The Way Love Goes" remained at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for the second of eight weeks.

- In 2017, a suicide bomber detonated a device outside an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena in England, killing 22 people and wounding nearly 140 others.

- In 2007, Joey Fatone of NSYNC placed second on Season 2 of Dancing With The Stars, behind Olympian Apolo Anton Ohno.

- In 1967, Dan Roberts, bass player in Canadian band Crash Test Dummies, was born in Winnipeg.

- In 2017, Toronto rap star Drake was named winner in 13 categories at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, breaking Adele's record for the most wins in one night.

And that’s what popped on this day.

