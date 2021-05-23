What Happened May 23rd In Pop Music History

It’s May 23rd and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 2011, Lady Gaga released her sophomore album Born This Way. Propelled by the title track – just in time for Pride celebrations – it debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and spent 55 weeks on the chart. The album also topped the charts around the world, including in Canada.

- In 2006, Jordin Sparks won Season 6 of American Idol.

- In 1974, Jewel Kilcher was born in Payson, Utah. Her family moved to Anchorage, Alaska, where she took an early interest in music. As Jewel, she released her debut album in 1995 and had success with “Who Will Save Your Soul” and “Foolish Games.”

- In 2000, Eminem released The Marshall Mathers LP, his third studio album. It featured the hit “Stan” ft. Dido.

- In 1970, “American Woman” by Canada’s The Guess Who was No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for the third and last week.

- In 2010, Poison singer Bret Michaels won Season 9 of The Celebrity Apprentice.

- In 1970, Paul McCartney’s debut solo album McCartney began a three-week run at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 200. It was bumped from the top spot by The Beatles Let It Be.

And that’s what popped on this day.

