What Happened May 25th In Pop Music History

It’s May 25th and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 1985, “Everything She Wants” by Wham! was No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for the first of two weeks.

- In 2005, Carrie Underwood was crowned the winner of Season 4 of American Idol, beating rocker Bo Bice. “Jesus, Take the Wheel,” the first single from her debut album, was co-written by Canada’s Gordie Sampson won an ACM Award and two Grammys.

- In 2005, Canadian musician Domenic Troiano, who played on two albums by The Guess Who and had a hit with 1979’s “We All Need Love,” died of prostate cancer at the age of 59.

- In 1991, Mariah Carey’s “I Don’t Wanna Cry” went to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, making her the first solo artist ever to have their first four singles top the chart.

- In 1992, Boyz II Men tour manager Roderick Rountree was shot to death in a Chicago hotel while the group was on tour with Hammer. Assistant road manager Qadree El-Amin was wounded.

And that’s what popped on this day.

Follow @jrk_media on Twitter & Instagram