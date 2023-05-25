What Happened May 25th In Pop Music History

It’s May 25th and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 1985, “Everything She Wants” by Wham! was No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for the first of two weeks.

- In 2005, Carrie Underwood was crowned the winner of Season 4 of American Idol, beating rocker Bo Bice. “Jesus, Take the Wheel,” the first single from her debut album, was co-written by Canada’s Gordie Sampson won an ACM Award and two Grammys.

- In 2022, it was announced that Alanis Morissette would be inducted into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame. The Ottawa native released two pop albums in Canada before her global breakthrough Jagged Little Pill came out in 1995. Written with Glen Ballard, it included hits like “You Oughta Know,” “Hand in my Pocket” and “Ironic” – and went on to become one of the top-selling albums of all time.

- In 2005, Canadian musician Domenic Troiano, who played on two albums by The Guess Who and had a hit with 1979’s “We All Need Love,” died of prostate cancer at the age of 59.

- In 1991, Mariah Carey’s “I Don’t Wanna Cry” went to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, making her the first solo artist ever to have their first four singles top the chart.

- In 1992, Boyz II Men tour manager Roderick Rountree was shot to death in a Chicago hotel while the group was on tour with Hammer. Assistant road manager Qadree El-Amin was wounded.

And that’s what popped on this day.

