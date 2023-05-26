What Happened May 26th In Pop Music History

It’s May 26th and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 1969, John Lennon and Yoko Ono arrived at Montreal’s Queen Elizabeth Hotel and began an eight-day “bed-in” for peace in room 1742.

- In 1984, “Let’s Hear It For the Boy” by Deniece Williams was No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for the first of two weeks. The song, from the soundtrack to the movie Footloose, earned an Oscar nomination for Best Original Song.

- In 1994, Michael Jackson married Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley, in the Dominican Republic. Presley filed for divorce in January 1996, citing irreconcilable differences.

- In 1975, Lauryn Noelle Hill was born in New Jersey. As a member of The Fugees, she had success with 1996’s cover of “Killing Me Softly,” and as a solo artist with “Doo Wop, That Thing.”

- In 2006, Gwen Stefani and husband Gavin Rossdale welcomed their first child, a son they named Kingston, in Los Angeles. The couple had two more sons before Stefani filed for divorce in 2015.

- In 1987, Richard Marx released his debut single, “Don’t Mean Nothing.” The track, which featured Joe Walsh on guitar and fellow Eagles Randy Meisner and Timothy B. Schmit on backing vocals, earned Marx a Grammy nomination.

- In 1948, Stephanie Lynn Nicks was born in Phoenix, Arizona. She formed her first band while in high school and dropped out of college to perform with boyfriend Lindsey Buckingham, with whom she joined Fleetwood Mac in 1974. Stevie Nicks’ solo hits include “Stand Back” and “Edge of Seventeen.”

And that’s what popped on this day.

