What Happened May 27th In Pop Music History

It’s May 27th and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 2012, Lady Gaga announced she was cancelling a June 3 concert in Jakarta, Indonesia due to threats of violence from Islamic groups who claimed to be protecting young fans “from sin brought about by this Mother Monster, the destroyer of morals.” Gaga tweeted: “There is nothing holy about hatred.”

- In 1995, Hootie & the Blowfish’s debut album Cracked Rear View hits No. 1 on the Billboard 200 nearly 10 months following is release. The album, with singles like “Hold My Hand” and “Only Wanna Be With You,” spent eight non-consecutive weeks at the top of the chart.

- In 2004, Barry and Robin Gibb the Bee Gees were made Commanders of the Order of the British Empire by Prince Charles. The late Maurice Gibb was represented at the ceremony at Buckingham Palace by his son Adam.

- In 2017, a remix of “Despacito” by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Canada’s Justin Bieber, started a 16-week run at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. It was the first song performed primarily in Spanish to top the chart since 1996’s “Macarena.”

And that’s what popped on this day.

