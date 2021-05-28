What Happened May 28th In Pop Music History

It’s May 28th and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 1996, Dave Gahan of Depeche Mode was found unconscious in a room at the Sunset Marquis Hotel in Los Angeles after injecting himself with a “speedball” (cocaine and heroin). After being treated and released from hospital, Gahan was arrested for drug possession.

- In 1988, “One More Try,” from George Michael’s debut solo album, was the No. 1 song on the Billboard Hot 100 for the first of three weeks.

- In 2007, The Police kicked off their reunion tour with the first of two shows at GM Place in Vancouver. The tour also included stops in Edmonton, Toronto, Montreal and Ottawa.

- In 1983, “Flashdance… What a Feeling” from the movie Flashdance bumped David Bowie’s “Let’s Dance” to start a six-week run at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100. The song went on to win a Grammy, a Golden Globe and an Oscar.

- In 1968, Kylie Ann Minogue was born in Australia. She went on to become a pop star with hits like “Can’t Get You Out Of My Head” and her cover of “The Loco-Motion.”

- In 2015, it was reported that Michael Jackson’s famous home, Neverland Ranch, was listed for sale at $100 million U.S. The name of the property was changed to Sycamore Valley Ranch. Unsold after four years, the asking price was slashed to $31 million U.S.

And that’s what popped on this day.

