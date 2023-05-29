What Happened May 29th In Pop Music History

It’s May 29th and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 1984, Tina Turner released Private Dancer, her fifth solo studio album and first in five years. Thanks to the title track and singles like “What’s Love Got to Do with It” and “Better Be Good to Me,” it sparked a huge comeback for Turner.

- In 1975, Melanie Janine Brown was born in England. As Mel B, or Scary Spice, she is a member of Spice Girls, whose hits include “Mama” and “Stop.”

- In 1971, “Brown Sugar” by the Rolling Stones tops the Billboard Hot 100 for the first of two weeks. The lead single from their album Sticky Fingers was written by Jagger about a variety of topics – including race, sex and drugs.

- In 1961, Melissa Lou Etheridge was born in Kanas. She learned music at an early age and then studied at the Berklee College of Music. She sent a demo tape to a lesbian-run label named Olivia Records in 1985 but was rejected. Her 1988 debut album spawned the hit “Bring Me Some Water” and Etheridge went on to have hits like “I’m the Only One” and “Come to My Window.”

And that’s what popped on this day.

Follow @jrk_media on Twitter & Instagram