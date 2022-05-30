What Happened May 30th In Pop Music History

It’s May 30th and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 2015, Enrique Iglesias cut his hand open when he tried to grab a drone hovering over the stage at a concert in Tijuana, Mexico. His hand was bandaged and he continued the show but flew out to Los Angeles, where doctors discovered the injury was serious. “He suffered a fracture that needed to be corrected in addition to the reconstructive surgery,” read a statement from his rep.

- In 1997, Canada’s Neil Young announced the cancellation of a five-week European tour after he cut his index finger while slicing a sandwich at his home. “I'd have eaten the thing in one piece if I'd known that cutting it in half would jeopardize the tour," the singer said, in a statement. “It’s macaroni and cheese from now on.”

- In 1964, the Beatles were at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with “Love Me Do,” a song John Lennon and Paul McCartney wrote before the formation of the band.

- In 1992, singers Paul Simon and Edie Brickell were married in Long Island. The couple has had three children together.

- In 1974, Thomas DeCarlo Callaway was born in Atlanta. As CeeLo Green (and one-half of Gnarls Barkley) he has had hits like “Crazy” and “F**k You!” and has collected five Grammys.

- In 1987, the Los Angeles Times reported that Michael Jackson offered to buy the bones of John Merrick, aka The Elephant Man, the London Hospital Medical College.

And that’s what popped on this day.

