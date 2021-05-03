What Happened May 3rd In Pop Music History

It’s May 3rd and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 1986, Robert Palmer’s “Addicted To Love” was the No. 1 song on the Billboard Hot 100. Its success was fuelled by a video featuring fashion models with guitars.

- In 1969, Jimi Hendrix was detained at Toronto’s airport for four hours after Customs officers found heroin and hashish in his luggage. The rocker was charged with drug possession but released in time to do his sold-out concert at Maple Leaf Gardens.

- In 1997, Katrina & the Waves won the Eurovision Song Contest in Dublin with “Love Shine A Light.” The band, which represented the UK, was already well known for its 1985 hit “Walking On Sunshine.”

- In 1988, Poison released its sophomore album Open Up and Say…Ahh!, which spawned the hits “Every Rose Has Its Thorn” and “Nothin’ but a Good Time.”

- In 2008, Lil Wayne went to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 with “Lollipop.” After being bumped for three weeks by songs from Leona Lewis and Madonna, “Lollipop” returned to No. 1 for four more weeks.

And that’s what popped on this day.

Follow @jrk_media on Twitter & Instagram