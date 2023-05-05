What Happened May 5th In Pop Music History

It’s May 5th and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 1988, Adele Laurie Blue Adkins was born in England. She began singing at a very early age and went on to graduate from the BRIT School for Performing Arts. She has released three studio albums since 2008 – titled 19, 21, and 25 – with hits like “Rolling in the Deep,” “Chasing Pavements,” “Someone like You,” and “Hello.”

- In 2014, Solange Knowles attacked her brother-in-law Jay-Z inside an elevator at The Standard hotel in New York City. The incident earned a mention in Beyoncé’s song “Flawless.”

- In 1984, singer Chrissie Hynde of the Pretenders married Jim Kerr of Simple Minds. They had daughter Yasmin a year later but divorced in 1990.

- In 1979, “Reunited” by Peaches & Herb started a four-week run at the top of the Billboard Hot 100. The song also went to No. 1 in Canada.

- In 2005, Justin Timberlake had surgery at Cedars Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles to remove throat nodules – small, benign growths on his vocal cords.

- In 2018, the musical Jagged Little Pill, based on the 1995 breakthrough album by Ottawa’s Alanis Morissette, premiered at the American Repertory Theater in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

- In 2009, Tina Turner wrapped up her 50th Anniversary Tour at Sheffield Arena in England. It would be the singer’s last ever live concert. “The next day,” she told British TV host Graham Norton, “I took a deep breath and said ‘This is it, I'm not going back for anything.’”

And that’s what popped on this day.

