What Happened May 6th In Pop Music History

- In 1996, the Backstreet Boys released their self-titled debut album in Canada and other countries outside of the U.S. It featured hits like “We’ve Got It Goin’ On” and “Quit Playin’ Games (with My Heart)” and went to No. 1 in Canada. The group’s U.S. debut was released 15 months later.

- In 2013, Lauryn Hill was sentenced in a New Jersey court to three months in jail for evading taxes on $1.8 million U.S. in earnings. She was also sentenced to three months of home confinement.

- In 2008, Cher kicked off her residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. By the end, in February 2011, she had performed 192 shows.

- In 1987, Robert Rihmeek Williams was born in Philadelphia. As a teen, he competed in rap battles and formed a rap group called The Bloodhoundz. Meek Mill has released four studio albums since 2012, including two that have topped the Billboard 200 chart.

