What Happened May 7th In Pop Music History

- In 2005, Matchbox Twenty frontman Rob Thomas was at the top of the Billboard 200 chart with his debut solo album, …Something To Be. Released a month earlier, it featured the hit “Lonely No More.”

- In 1992, John Frusciante quit the Red Hot Chili Peppers just before the band was scheduled to perform at Club Quattro in Tokyo. He was talked into playing the show but left Japan the next day, forcing the Peppers to cancel tour dates there and in Australia.

- In 1988, Terence Trent D’Arby went to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with “Wishing Well,” the second single from his debut studio album.

- In 2003, Pete Townshend of The Who was cleared of child pornography charges in the UK but given a formal caution by police. The musician had claimed he accessed a website containing images of child porn while doing research for his autobiography in 1999. He was placed on a national sex offender registry for five years.

- In 1984, The Cars released the single “Magic” from their fifth studio album, Heartbeat City. It went to No. 12 on the Billboard Hot 100.

- In 1988, the Dirty Dancing soundtrack was No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart for the last of nine consecutive weeks.

