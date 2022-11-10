What Happened November 10th In Pop Music History

It’s November 10th, and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 1990, Vanilla Ice broke MC Hammer’s 18-week reign at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart with To The Extreme. The album remained in the top spot for 16 weeks.

- In 1984, Frankie Goes To Hollywood made their debut TV appearance as musical guests on Saturday Night Live. The UK band performed “Born To Run” and “Two Tribes.”

- In 2014, Cranberries singer Dolores O'Riordan was arrested in the early morning hours at Ireland’s Shannon Airport after allegedly lashing out at a flight attendant who told her to take her seat because the plane had not yet come to a full stop. The singer was also accused of spitting on and head butting one of the officers who took her into custody.

- In 1979, The Eagles went to No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with “Heartache Tonight.” It was the band’s fifth and last ever song to top the chart.

- In 2008, Coldplay and Kid Rock were multiple winners at the World Music Awards in Monaco. Other winners included Chris Brown, Lil’ Wayne and Enrique Iglesias.

- In 1978, Eve Jihan Jeffers-Cooper was born in Philadelphia. She went on to sing in choirs and, in high school, was part of an all-girl group called EDGP. As Eve, she became a successful rapper and the first to win the Best Rap/Sung Collaboration category at the Grammys in 2002 for her track “Let Me Blow Ya Mind" featuring Gwen Stefani.

- In 2013, Miley Cyrus smoked a joint while accepting the Best Video award (for “Wrecking Ball”) at the MTV Europe Music Awards in Amsterdam.

- In 2006, R&B singer Gerald Levert died of an accidental overdose of prescription drugs. He was 40. The Grammy winner’s hits included “Baby I’m Ready.”

- In 1979, The Sugarhill Gang’s “Rapper’s Delight” became the first rap song ever to make it onto the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It debuted at No. 84.

And that’s what popped on this day.

