What Happened November 14th In Pop Music History

It’s November 14th, and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 2004, Gwen Stefani made her live solo debut on the American Music Awards. The No Doubt singer performed “What You Waiting For” from her debut album, Love. Angel. Music. Baby., which came out two days earlier.

- In 2003, Jay-Z released The Black Album, his eighth studio collection. Featuring tracks like “99 Problems,” it debuted at No. 1 after the rapper announced it would be his last record. He has since released five more albums of his own and three collaborative albums.

- In 1987, the soundtrack to Dirty Dancing started a nine-week run at the top of the Billboard 200 chart, thanks to the success of the movie and songs like “(I’ve Had) The Time Of My Life” and “Hungry Eyes.”

- In 1997, Céline Dion released Let’s Talk About Love, an album that included a ballad titled “My Heart Will Go On.” The theme song from the blockbuster Titanic helped the Canadian singer sell more than 30 million copies of the album.

- In 1975, Faye Louise Tozer was born in England. Between 1997 and 2001, she was part of the pop group Steps, which found success – mostly in Europe – with “5,6,7,8” and the Bee Gees cover “Tragedy.”

- In 1991, Michael Jackson’s 11-minute “Black or White” video, directed by John Landis, was simulcast on MTV, Vh1, BET and Fox. Some viewers complained the King of Pop grabbed his crotch too much.

- In 2003, the movie Love Actually opens in cinemas. Its soundtrack includes pop hits like the Pointer Sisters’ “Jump (For My Love)” and “Both Sides Now” by Canada’s Joni Mitchell.

And that’s what popped on this day.

Follow @jrk_media on Twitter & Instagram