What Happened November 16th In Pop Music History

- In 2014, U2 singer Bono was seriously injured when he crashed while riding a bike through New York City’s Central Park. He underwent five hours of surgery to repair his left arm, followed by surgery to repair a fractured finger. The singer also suffered fractures in his shoulder and face.

- In 1985, Starship’s “We Built This City” started a two-week run at No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Although it earned a Grammy nomination, it was ranked by Blender as the worst song of all time.

- In 1969, Bryan Abrams was born. He and three high school choir friends formed a vocal group called Take One in 1985. They later changed the name to Color Me Badd and enjoyed success in the early ‘90s with hits like “I Wanna Sex You Up” and “I Adore Mi Amor.”

- In 2000, Cher played herself on an episode of Will & Grace titled "Gypsies, Tramps and Weed."

- In 2008, MTV ended Total Request Live after 10 seasons. Guests on the three-hour finale included Beyoncé, Justin Timberlake, Taylor Swift, and Eminem. Britney Spears’ “…Baby One More Time” was named the most iconic music video.

