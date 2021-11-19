What Happened November 19th In Pop Music History

It’s November 19th, and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 2013, Adam Levine of Maroon 5 was named People’s Sexiest Man Alive. It was the first time the magazine chose a music artist for the honour. “I was just amazed and stunned and it almost seemed like they were kidding,” Levine said, “but they weren't, so that's cool.”

- In 2011, Bonnie Pointer of The Pointer Sisters was charged with possession of rock cocaine after the car she was in was pulled over in Los Angeles, allegedly due to a mechanical malfunction.

- In 1988, Bon Jovi started a two-week run at No.1 with “Bad Medicine,” the lead single from their album New Jersey.

- In 2002, Michael Jackson thrilled (and shocked) fans by dangling baby Prince Micheal II from a third-floor hotel balcony in Berlin. He later apologized. “I got caught up in the excitement of the moment,” he said in a statement. “I would never intentionally endanger the lives of my children.”

- In 1979, Calgary rock band Loverboy made its live debut as opening act for Kiss at Vancouver’s Pacific Coliseum. The band went on to have hits like “Working for the Weekend” and “Hot Girls in Love.”

- In 1990, the National Academy of Records Arts & Sciences stripped Milli Vanilli of the 1989 Best New Artist Grammy because Rob Pilatus and Fabrice Morvan didn’t actually sing on Girl You Know It’s True. It was the first time a Grammy was revoked.

And that’s what popped on this day.

Follow @jrk_media on Twitter & Instagram