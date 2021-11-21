What Happened November 21st In Pop Music History

It’s November 21st, and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 1981, Olivia Newton-John’s “Physical” started a 10-week run at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Written for Rod Stewart, the song was turned down by Tina Turner.

- In 1980, Don Henley was arrested on suspicion of contributing to the delinquency of a minor after paramedics were called to his Los Angeles home to assist a 16-year-old prostitute overdosing on cocaine and Quaaludes.

- In 1987, Billy Idol’s “Mony Mony” went to No. 1 on the U.S. singles chart, replacing Tiffany’s “I Think We’re Alone Now.” By coincidence, both were cover versions of ‘60s songs by Tommy James & the Shondells.

- In 1995, Green Day singer Billie Joe Armstrong was ticketed $141.85 U.S. after he mooned fans at a concert in Milwaukee. "Mr. Armstrong dropped his pants to his knees and exposed his buttocks to the crowd,” Lt. Thomas Christopher told reporters. “After the concert, Mr. Armstrong was taken into custody, given a city citation for indecent exposure. He posted a bail and was released.”

- In 2017, David Cassidy died of organ failure at 67. His death came exactly 37 years to the day after The Partridge Family’s “I Think I Love You” went to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

