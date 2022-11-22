What Happened November 22nd In Pop Music History

It’s November 22nd and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 1997, the naked body of INXS lead singer Michael Hutchence was found in his hotel suite in Sydney at 37. Although there was speculation his death was accidental – the result of autoerotic asphyxiation – a coroner ruled it was suicide.

- In 1986, “Human” by Britain’s The Human League went to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Written and produced by Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, the song was recorded in Minneapolis.

- In 1990, Ruben Gomez, 16, and Sergio Gonzalez, 18, of Puerto Rican boy band Menudo were arrested for marijuana possession at Miami International Airport. A day later, both were fired from the group.

- In 2004, U2 performed “All Because of You” – the second single from How to Dismantle an Atomic Bomb – while riding on a flatbed truck through the streets of New York City. The stunt was to shoot a video for the song.

- In 2015, the spotlight was on Canadian talent at the American Music Awards, where The Weeknd won Favourite Soul/R&B Male Artist and Soul R&B Album (for Beauty Behind the Madness) and Justin Bieber won Collaboration of the Year for his Jack Ü track “Where Are Ü Now.” The Weeknd and Bieber also performed on the show, as well as fellow Canadians Céline Dion and Alanis Morissette. At the AMAs pre-show, fledgling artists Shawn Mendes, Alessia Cara and Francesco Yates performed.

And that’s what popped on this day.

