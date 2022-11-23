What Happened November 23rd In Pop Music History

It’s November 23rd and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 1992, Destiny Hope Cyrus was born in Tennessee. She quickly earned the nickname “Smiley” (later shortened to “Miley”) and, at age 8, moved to Toronto, where her father Billy Ray Cyrus shot the TV series Doc. Miley enrolled at the city’s Armstrong Acting Studio after seeing a production of Mamma Mia! at the Royal Alexandra Theatre. She later got the title role in Hannah Montana and launched a successful pop career.

- In 1991, Michael Bolton’s cover of “When A Man Loves a Woman” went to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. The song was first recorded by Percy Sledge in 1966.

- In 1991, Freddie Mercury of Queen issued a public statement confirming that he was ill. “Following enormous conjecture in the press, I wish to confirm that I have been tested HIV positive and have AIDS,” it read. “I felt it correct to keep this information private in order to protect the privacy of those around me. However, the time has now come for my friends and fans around the world to know the truth, and I hope everyone will join with me, my doctors and all those worldwide in the fight against this terrible disease.” He died the following night at 45.

- In 1995, Björk beat nominees like Madonna and Janet Jackson to win Best Female at the MTV Europe Music Awards in Paris. Canadian nominees weren’t so lucky – Neil Young lost Best Male to Michael Jackson and Alanis Morissette lost Best New Act to Dog Eat Dog.

- In 2011, George Michael was hospitalized in Vienna, Austria due to pneumonia, causing him to cancel several concerts. He later revealed: “They spent three weeks keeping me alive basically. I'm incredibly, incredibly fortunate to be here.”

- In 2005, then-MP Dan McTeague asked Canada’s federal immigration minister to prevent 50 Cent (aka Curtis Jackson) from entering Canada for an upcoming tour. “I think it’s time we send a message … to those who glorify violence,” said McTeague. “I don’t think people in Toronto or any urban centre need or want to hear Mr. Jackson’s message right now.” McTeague cited the controversy over billboards for 50 Cent’s movie Get Rich or Die Tryin’ – a movie that was made the previous summer… in Toronto (using federal tax credits).

And that’s what popped on this day.

