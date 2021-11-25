What Happened November 25th In Pop Music History

It’s November 25th and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 1992, Whitney Houston’s debut film The Bodyguard opened in cinemas. The movie, which would go on to gross $411 million U.S., included Houston’s cover of Dolly Parton’s “I Will Always Love You.” Produced by Canada’s David Foster, the song spent 14 weeks at No. 1.

- In 1995, Whitney Houston’s “Exhale (Shoop Shoop)” went to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. The song, from Houston’s movie Waiting To Exhale, went on to win a Grammy for Best R&B Song.

- In 2013, One Direction released their third album, Midnight Memories. It debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, making the group the first ever to have their first three albums debut in the top spot. Singles off the album include “Story of My Life” and “Best Song Ever.”

- In 1984, members of pop acts like Bananarama, Duran Duran, Culture Club and Spandau Ballet joined singers like George Michael, Phil Collins and Bono to record “Do They Know It’s Christmas,” as Band Aid. The single, which was released Dec. 3, 1984, raised millions for famine relief in Africa.

- In 2005, Madonna earned her sixth No. 1 on the US album charts with Confessions on a Dance Floor. It included the hit “Hung Up,” which sampled ABBA’s “Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight).”

And that’s what popped on this day.

