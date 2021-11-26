What Happened November 26th In Pop Music History

It’s November 26th and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 1939, Anna Mae Bullock was born in Nutbush, Tennessee. She went on to have hits like “River Deep Mountain High” and “Proud Mary” with husband Ike Turner and then solo hits like “Private Dancer,” and “What’s Love Got To Do With It.”

- In 1999, 98 Degrees performed on the Home Shopping Network in the U.S. to sell CDs and merchandise.

- In 1991, Michael Jackson’s Dangerous was released. The King of Pop’s eighth studio album featured songs like “Black or White,” “Heal the World” and “Will You Be There” and was nominated for Grammys and American Music Awards.

- In 2001, an episode of Ally McBeal titled “I Want Love” aired, featuring Elton John as himself.

- In 1994, Boyz II Men had 14th week at No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with “I'll Make Love To You,” putting them in a tie with Whitney Houston (for “I Will Always Love You”) for the longest run in chart history. They would have beaten Houston if not for their song “On Bended Knee” going to No. 1 the following week.

- In 2016, PEI’s Kensington Police Service posted a message on Facebook warning DUI suspects that they’d have to listen to Nickelback music on their way to jail. “We figure if you are foolish enough to get behind the wheel after drinking then a little Chad Kroeger and the boys is the perfect gift for you,” it read. “So please, let’s not ruin a perfectly good unopened copy of Nickelback. You don't drink and drive and we won't make you listen to it.” The department later apologized to Nickelback.

- In 1981, Natasha Anne Bedingfield was born in England to parents from New Zealand. She went on to have pop hits like 2004’s “Unwritten” and 2008’s “Pocketful of Sunshine.”

And that’s what popped on this day.

