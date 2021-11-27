What Happened November 27th In Pop Music History

It’s November 27th and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 1990, MTV announced that it would not air the video for Madonna’s new single “Justify My Love” due to its depictions of sexuality. “Why is it that people are willing to go and watch a movie about someone getting blown to bits for no reason at all,” Madonna asked, “and nobody wants to see two girls kissing and two men snuggling?” The video was released on VHS.

- In 1991, a private funeral was held at the West London Crematorium for Freddie Mercury. His Queen bandmates and Elton John were on hand for the service.

- In 1982, Lionel Richie’s “Truly” went to the top of the Billboard Hot 100, giving him his first ever No. 1 single as a solo artist. Richie previously had No. 1 hits as part of the Commodores and with Diana Ross.

- In 1997, Björk was hospitalized in Reykjavik, Iceland due to a high fever. Diagnosed with a kidney infection, the singer was forced to cancel three weeks worth of upcoming performances.

And that’s what popped on this day.

Follow @jrk_media on Twitter & Instagram