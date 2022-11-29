What Happened November 29th In Pop Music History

It’s November 29th and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 2014, Taylor Swift’s “Blank Space” hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, knocking her “Shake It Off” from the top spot. Swift became the first female artist to replace herself at No. 1 on the chart.

- In 2001, ex-Beatles guitarist George Harrison lost his battle with lung cancer. He was 58. As a solo artist, Harrison had pop hits like “My Sweet Lord” and “Got My Mind Set on You.”

- In 1986, Bon Jovi earned its first No. 1 hit when “You Give Love A Bad Name” topped the Billboard Hot 100. It was the first single from the band’s album Slippery When Wet.

- In 1994, Mary J. Blige released her sophomore album, My Life. It was nominated as Best R&B Album at the Grammys.

And that’s what popped on this day.

