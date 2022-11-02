What Happened November 2nd In Pop Music History

It’s November 2nd, and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 1979, Cornell Iral Haynes Jr. was born in Austin, Texas. He kicked off a music career in 1993 as part of the St. Lunatics and started a solo career in 2000. As Nelly, he has amassed nine Billboard Music Awards, four American Music Awards, and three Grammys. One of his biggest hits is 2002’s "Hot in Herre.”

- In 2013, Chris Kirkpatrick of NSYNC married Karly Skladany in Orlando, Florida. The other four members of NSYNC served as groomsmen.

- In 1985, Stevie Wonder’s “Part-Time Lover” went to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. It was 11 years to the day after Wonder topped the chart with “You Haven’t Done Nothin’.”

- In 2006, Justin Timberlake hosted the MTV Europe Music Awards in Copenhagen. The pop star was named Best Male Artist and Best Pop Artist.

- In 1985, the Miami Vice soundtrack started a seven-week run at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart. It returned to the top of the chart on Dec. 28 for another four weeks.

- In 2003, Sean 'P. Diddy' Combs completed the New York City Marathon with a time of 4:14:54. The hip-hop mogul reportedly raised $2 million U.S. for children charities and public schools. “Never in my life have I ever experienced anything as crazy as this," Combs told reporters after the marathon. “It was a beautiful experience.”

And that’s what popped on this day.

Follow @jrk_media on Twitter & Instagram