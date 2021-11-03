What Happened November 3rd In Pop Music History

It’s November 3rd, and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 1998, Canada’s Alanis Morissette released Supposed Former Infatuation Junkie, the follow-up to her hugely successful international debut album, 1995’s Jagged Little Pill. It was her fourth studio album when two dance-pop collections she released in Canada are counted.

- In 1979, “Pop Muzik” by M went to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. M was British musician Robin Scott, who enlisted his brother Julian and wife Brigit Novik to play on the single. The song also went to No. 1 in Canada.

- In 1977, Elton John announced his retirement from performing during a concert in London. “I've made a decision tonight,” he told the crowd. “This is going to be the last show.” John was back behind his piano two years later.

- In 1990, Vanilla Ice hit the No. 1 spot on the U.S. chart with “Ice Ice Baby” – making it the first rap song to go to No. 1.

- In 2001, Mary J. Blige's “Family Affair" went to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, where it stayed for six weeks.

- In 2013, Lady Gaga, Eminem, Avicii and Canada’s Arcade Fire performed at the first YouTube Music Awards in New York City.

- In 1973, Daryl Hall and John Oates released Abandoned Luncheonette, their second studio album, which spawned the hit “She’s Gone.”

And that’s what popped on this day.

