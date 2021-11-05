What Happened November 5th In Pop Music History

It’s November 5th, and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 2002, NSYNC’s Justin Timberlake released his first solo album, Justified. It debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart and went on to sell more than 10 million copies globally. The album, which spawned hits like “Cry Me a River” and “Rock Your Body,” won a Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album.

- In 1988, “Kokomo” gave The Beach Boys (without Brian Wilson) their first No. 1 hit since 1966’s “Good Vibrations.” The song was featured on the soundtrack of the made-in-Toronto movie Cocktail starring Tom Cruise – and sparked interest in tourism to the non-existent Kokomo.

- In 1999, Mariah Carey made her acting debut in the romantic comedy The Bachelor starring Chris O’Donnell and Renée Zellweger. She played a diva opera singer. Carey followed-up by starring in the Toronto-shot box office bomb Glitter.

- In 1988, singer Edie Brickell met Paul Simon while she was appearing as musical guest on Saturday Night Live. They started dating, married in 1992, and have had three children.

- In 1988, Kylie Minogue’s cover of “The Locomotion” went to No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100, making it the third version of the song to appear in the Top 5 in the U.S. after Little Eva in 1962 and Grand Funk Railroad in 1974.

- In 1987, Paul Kevin Jonas II was born in New Jersey. With two of his younger brothers, Joe and Nick, Kevin formed the Jonas Brothers, who released a debut album in 2006.

And that’s what popped on this day.

