What Happened November 6th In Pop Music History

- In 2001, Britney Spears released her third studio album, Britney, in the U.S. and Canada. It debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart and spawned six singles, including “I’m a Slave 4 U” and “I’m Not a Girl, Not Yet a Woman.” The album was nominated for a Grammy.

- In 2002, an episode of The Twilight Zone reboot aired starring Usher. The singer played a police officer named Eric Boggs in the show, which was shot in Vancouver.

- In 1971, Cher began a two-week run at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 with “Gypsys, Tramps and Thieves.” It was her first No. 1 song as a solo artist. She was bumped out of the top spot by the theme from Shaft.

- In 2003, the MTV Europe Music Awards were held for the first time in Edinburgh, Scotland. Justin Timberlake won three awards and Beyoncé won two.

- In 1982, Jennifer Warnes and Joe Cocker started a three-week run at No.1 in the U.S. with “Up Where We Belong,” a song from the soundtrack to An Officer And A Gentleman.

- In 1948, Glenn Lewis Frey was born in Detroit. He started playing music at the age of five and went on to be a founding member of the Eagles. With the band and as a solo artist, he had hits like “Hotel California” and “The Heat Is On.”

- In 2008, Rick Astley was voted the Best Act Ever at the MTV Europe Music Awards, beating artists like Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, U2 and Green Day.

- In 1993, Meat Loaf’s “I’d Do Anything For Love (But I Won’t Do That) topped the Billboard Hot 100. Written by Jim Steinman and featuring Lorraine Crosby, the song stayed at No. 1 for five weeks and won a Grammy.

