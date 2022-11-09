What Happened November 9th In Pop Music History
It’s November 9th, and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:
- In 1973, Nicholas Scott Lachey was born in Harlan, Kentucky. With his brother Drew, he would go on to form 98 Degrees, which has had eight Top 40 singles.
- In 2002, Madonna’s “Die Another Day” hits No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100, breaking The Beatles’ record for the most Top 10 songs on the chart.
- In 1967, the first issue of Rolling Stone was published in San Francisco. Printed in newspaper format, it sold for 25 cents a copy and featured a cover story about the Monterey Pop Festival.
- In 2010, rapper Wiz Khalifa was booked into Pitt County Detention Center in Greenville, North Carolina on a charge of trafficking in marijuana and maintaining a vehicle for sale or storage of marijuana. Police allegedly found 60 grams of pot on Khalifa’s tour bus. Hours before his arrest, the rap star had tweeted: “Smoke outs … fall thru wit ur finest plant life.”
- In 1999, country star Faith Hill released her album Breathe, which enjoyed success on the pop chart thanks to the title song, which was the top single of 2000.
- In 1998, Rick James suffered a stroke that left him unable to walk after a blood vessel popped in the back of his neck during a concert three days earlier. In a statement, the “Super Freak” singer’s publicist said the stroke was caused by “Rock ’n’ Roll Neck … the repeated rhythmic whiplash motion of the head and neck.”
- In 1974, Canada’s Bachman-Turner Overdrive went to No. 1 in the U.S. with “You Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet.” Randy Bachman (formerly of The Guess Who) said he sang the stutter part to tease his brother Gary, who had a stutter, not to copy The Who’s “My Generation.”
- In 1991, Richard Marx did his Rush In, Rush Out tour – where he played half-hour concerts in Baltimore, New York, Cleveland, Chicago and Burbank on the same day. The stunt was to promote his album Rush Street.
- In 1964 or 1969, Sandra Jacqueline Denton was born in Kingston, Jamaica. In the early ‘80s she started creating music and eventually became one-third of Salt-N-Pepa, which had hits like “Push It” and “Let’s Talk About Sex.”
- In 2014, Canada’s Justin Bieber won Best Male at the MTV Europe Music Awards in Glasgow, Scotland. He lost the Biggest Fans category to One Direction.
And that’s what popped on this day.