What Happened October 10th In Pop Music History

It’s October 10th, and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 2002, Beyoncé was featured on Jay-Z’s “03 Bonnie And Clyde,” marking her first appearance since Destiny’s Child broke up. It was also the first acknowledgment that she and Jay-Z were a couple.

- In 1988, U2 released the album Rattle and Hum, which included “Desire” and “Angel of Harlem.”

- In 1979, the mayor of Los Angeles declared “Fleetwood Mac Day” as the band received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

- In 2009, Stephen Gately of boy band Boyzone died of a congenital heart defect while on vacation in Majorca, Spain with his partner Andy Cowles. He was 33.

- In 2002, TLC released their fourth album, 3D, in Europe. It featured Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes, who died in a car crash in April of that year.

- In 1987, glam rockers Whitesnake went to No.1 in the U.S. with “Here I Go Again.”

- In 1979, Mya Marie Harrison was born in Washington, DC. Less than 20 years later, she became an R&B singer using only her first name. In 2001 she teamed up with Christina Aguilera, Pink and Lil’ Kim to record a cover of “Lady Marmalade” that went to No. 1.

- In 2000, Britney Spears made her live debut in the UK with the first of three sold-out shows at Wembley Arena in London.

- In 2007, Radiohead released its seventh studio album, In Rainbows, with a pay-what-you-want download option. Most fans evidently wanted to pay nothing – but the physical album debuted in December at the top of the Billboard 200.

- In 1964, Crystal Waters was born in New Jersey to famed jazz musician Junior Waters and his wife Betty. She went on to record hits like “Gypsy Woman” and “100% Pure Love.”

- In 2014, Billboard named Taylor Swift Woman of the Year in recognition of her “success, leadership and innovation.” It was the second time she was given the title.

And that's what popped on this day!

