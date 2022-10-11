What Happened October 11th In Pop Music History

It’s October 11th, and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 1992, Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar was born in New York. She went on to star for two seasons on Love & Hip Hop: New York and in the series Being Mary Jane before kicking off a rap career. As Cardi B, she has had three No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100.

- In 2013, Machete Kills opened in cinemas. The cast included Lady Gaga, who was making her credited big screen debut as an assassin.

- In 1986, Janet Jackson’s “When I Think Of You” started a two-week run on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It was her first song to top the chart and made Jackson, at 20, the youngest artist since Stevie Wonder to hit the No. 1 spot.

- In 1989, Michael Jackson attended the opening of an auditorium named in his honour at his former school, Gardner Street Elementary in California.

- In 1997, Elton John topped the US singles chart with “Candle In The Wind 97,” an updated version of his 1974 song about Marilyn Monroe. The new version honoured Princess Diana, who died in a car crash in Paris. The song became the top-selling single ever.

- In 1946, Daryl Franklin Hohl was born in Pennsylvania. He went on to become one-half of Hall & Oates, the best-selling duo of all time. They had a string of hits, including “Maneater,” “Rich Girl” and “Private Eyes.”

- In 2003, Justin Timberlake appeared for the first time on Saturday Night Live as both host and musical guest. He has hosted four more times since.

- In 1983, Lionel Richie’s sophomore solo album, Can’t Slow Down, was released. It spawned two No. 1 hit singles – “Hello” and “All Night Long (All Night)” – and won the Grammy for Album of the Year.

- In 1988, Canada’s Sarah McLachlan released her debut album, Touch. Copies of the first release are now valued as collectors’ items because the album was remastered and re-released the following year when McLachlan was signed to a worldwide record deal.

- In 2014, One Direction: Where We Are - The Concert Film opened in cinemas for a two-day engagement.

And that's what popped on this day!

Follow @jrk_media on Twitter & Instagram