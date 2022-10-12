What Happened October 12th In Pop Music History

It’s October 12th, and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 2013, it was a “Happy" day for Pharrell Williams as he married model Helen Lasichanh in Miami. Guests included Usher and Busta Rhymes.

- In 2003, rapper 50 Cent won every category in which he was nominated at the World Music Awards in Monaco, including World’s Best-Selling Artist of the Year. At the same ceremony, Avril Lavigne won Best Canadian Artist.

- In 1997, a free Backstreet Boys concert in Madrid was cancelled after thousands of fans showed up hours before it was scheduled to begin. A police spokesperson told news agency EFE that the Mostenses Plaza was not equipped to handle large crowds.

- In 1985, B-52s guitarist Ricky Wilson died from complications of AIDS in New York City. He was 32.

- In 1996, the No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart was Falling Into You by Céline Dion. The Canadian singer beat Marilyn Manson’s Antichrist Superstar, which was No. 3.

- In 1955, Jane Stewart was born in Toronto. She went on to become Jane Siberry, who has released 16 studio albums.

- In 1988, “Every Rose Has Its Thorn” was released as the third single from Poison’s album Open Up and Say... Ahh!. It became the band’s only No. 1 hit and has been ranked as one of the 100 greatest power ballads.

And that's what popped on this day!

