What Happened October 14th In Pop Music History

- In 1978, Usher Raymond IV was born in Dallas, Texas. He went on to become a successful R&B artist with hits like “You Make Me Wanna…,” “U Got It Bad,” and “Caught Up.”

- In 1968, The Jackson Five made their national TV debut on Hollywood Palace.

- In 2010, Alicia Keys welcomed son Egypt with her husband, producer Swizz Beatz (aka Kasseem Dean).

- In 1972, Michael Jackson earned his first solo No. 1 in the U.S. with “Ben.” The song, about a rat, was written for Donny Osmond, who was on tour and unable to record it.

- In 2014, Kesha filed a lawsuit against producer Dr. Luke (aka Lukasz Gottwald) in hopes of getting out of her contract with him. She alleged physical, verbal and sexual abuse – which Dr. Luke denied.

- In 2006, Eric Church opened for Rascal Flats at Madison Square Garden but played past his allotted time. He was kicked off the tour and replaced with a rising country singer named Taylor Swift.

- In 1958, Thomas Morgan Robertson was born in London, England. He adopted the name Thomas Dolby and found success as part of Camera Club and as a soloist.

- In 1996, Madonna gave birth to her first child, a girl she named Lourdes, with personal trainer Carlos Leon.

