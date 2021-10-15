What Happened October 15th In Pop Music History

It’s October 15th, and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 2011, Lady Gaga, Usher, U2’s Bono and The Edge, Stevie Wonder, and Canada’s K’Naan performed at Bill Clinton’s 65th birthday bash at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. “I just love you and your hot wife,” Gaga told the former U.S. president, before singing “Bill Romance” – a take on her hit “Bad Romance.”

- In 1988, UB40’s cover of Neil Diamond’s “Red Red Wine” made it to the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 – five years after it was released on their album Labour of Love. The song got a boost after the band performed it at Nelson Mandela’s 70th Birthday Tribute in June 1988.

- In 1992, Madonna showed up dressed like Little Bo Peep (complete with a stuffed lamb) to a party in New York celebrating the release of her controversial book Sex.

- In 1995, Paul McCartney and then-wife Linda played themselves on an episode of The Simpsons in which they show Lisa how to become a vegetarian. Paul agreed to lend his voice to the show as long as producers promised Lisa would remain a vegetarian.

- In 1977, Debby Boone’s “You Light Up My Life” started a 10-week run at No. 1 in the U.S., where it was the biggest song of the year.

- In 1981, Keyshia Myeshia Johnson was born in Oakland, California. At 18, she moved to L.A. to pursue a music career and, as Keyshia Cole, has since released seven studio albums.

- In 1988, Bon Jovi’s fourth album, New Jersey, started a four-week run at the top of the Billboard 200 chart. Recorded in Vancouver, the album spawned five Top 10 singles, including “Bad Medicine” and “I’ll Be There For You.”

- In 2007, Britney Spears arrived at a police station in L.A. to be booked on a hit-and-run charge stemming from an Aug. 6 incident in which she was accused of hitting a parked car while driving without a license.

And that's what popped on this day!

