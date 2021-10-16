What Happened October 16th In Pop Music History

It’s October 16th, and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 2017, Ed Sheeran broke his right wrist and left elbow after “a bit of a bicycle accident,” he told fans. The injuries caused Sheeran to cancel several shows in Asia.

- In 1969, Wendy Wilson was born in California to famous father Brian Wilson of the Beach Boys. In 1989, she signed a record deal with her sister Carnie and Chynna Phillips – and Wilson Phillips scored hits like “Release Me” and “Hold On.”

- In 1977, John Clayton Mayer was born in Connecticut. He reportedly became fascinated with the guitar after watching Canada’s Michael J. Fox play one in Back to the Future. Mayer went on to release seven studio albums and win seven Grammys.

- In 1993, Aretha Franklin sang the U.S. national anthem in front of 52,000 fans at Toronto’s SkyDome before Game 1 of the World Series between the Blue Jays and the Philadelphia Phillies.

- In 1976, Memphis radio personality Rick Dees topped the U.S. singles chart with his novelty track “Disco Duck.”

And that's what popped on this day!

