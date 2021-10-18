What Happened October 18th In Pop Music History

It’s October 18th, and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 2007, Amy Winehouse and her husband Blake Fielder-Civil were arrested in their Norway hotel for possessing about seven grams of marijuana. Winehouse was released in the morning after paying a fine of 500 euros (about $750).

- In 1979, The Buggles had the No. 1 song in the their native UK: “Video Killed The Radio Star.” Within a year, the duo of Trevor Horn and Geoffrey Downes joined prog-rock band Yes – but the song got another boost as the first music video broadcast on MTV.

- In 1982, Shaffer Chimere Smith was born in Arkansas. He adopted the stage name GoGo and performed in a R&B group for a few years before starting a solo career as Ne-Yo. His hits include “So Sick,” “Closer” and his Pitbull collaboration “Time of our Lives.”

- In 1997, Hanson sang the national anthem at the opening game of the World Series between the Cleveland Indians and the Florida Marlins in Miami.

- In 2008, Saturday Night Live’s musical guest was Adele, who performed “Cold Shoulder” and “Chasing Pavements.” The appearance of vice-presidential candidate Sarah Palin on the show gave it a ratings boost and created more buzz for Adele in North America.

And that's what popped on this day!

Follow @jrk_media on Twitter & Instagram