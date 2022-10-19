What Happened October 19th In Pop Music History

It’s October 19th, and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 2012, Justin Timberlake married actress Jessica Biel in a secret ceremony at the Borgo Egnazia resort in Fasano, Italy. The newlyweds’ first dance was to Donny Hathaway’s “A Song for You.”

- In 1985, Norwegian pop band a-ha earned the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart with “Take On Me.” Two videos for the song were made but the best known is the Steve Barron-directed version that reportedly took 16 weeks to create.

- In 2010, Elton John made headlines when Radio Times published an interview in which he said today's songwriters are “pretty awful,” pop music is "uninspiring" and competition shows like American Idol are “boring.”

- In 1999, Cher released “Believe” as the first single from her 22nd album of the same name. The song, penned by five men, is about a woman feeling empowered and self-sufficient following a break-up. It went to No. 1 in several countries around the world, including Canada, and won a Grammy for Best Dance Recording.

- In 2011, Coldplay released the concept album Mylo Xyloto. It went to No. 1 in Canada, where it earned 3x Platinum certification.

And that's what popped on this day!

