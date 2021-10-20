What Happened October 20th In Pop Music History

It’s October 20th, and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 1992, Madonna released Erotica. The concept album came out at the same time as her controversial book Sex and featured hits like “Deeper and Deeper,” “Rain” and the title track. Madonna also included a cover of the ‘50s song “Fever.”

- In 2001, Destiny’s Child, Backstreet Boys, and Jay-Z joined artists like Paul McCartney, Billy Joel and David Bowie at The Concert for New York City at Madison Square Garden to raise funds for victims of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Canada’s Paul Shaffer was musical director for the show and fellow Canadians Jim Carrey, Mike Myers and Michael J. Fox were among the presenters.

- In 2016, country group Little Big Town released “Better Man,” the first song Taylor Swift wrote for another artist. It went on to win Song of the Year at the CMA Awards and earned a Grammy nomination.

- In 2011, John Mayer underwent surgery to treat granuloma, an inflammation above his vocal cords. He was forced to cancel several shows and to postpone the release of his fifth album, Born and Raised.

- In 1998, 98 Degrees released their sophomore album, 98 Degrees and Rising. Recorded in Vancouver, it would be their breakout album thanks to hits like “The Hardest Thing” and “Because of You.”

- In 1971, Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr. was born in Long Beach, California. His parents nicknamed him Snoopy because they thought he looked like Charlie Brown's beagle. He went on to become famous rapper Snoop Dogg.

- In 1962, “Monster Mash” by Bobby “Boris” Pickett & the Crypt-Kickers went to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, where it stayed for two weeks. It remains the most successful Halloween song of all time.

And that's what popped on this day!

