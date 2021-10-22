What Happened October 22nd In Pop Music History

It’s October 22nd, and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 2012, Taylor Swift released Red, her fourth studio album – and her last in the country genre. Featuring singles like “I Knew You Were Trouble” and “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together,” the album topped the charts in Canada, where it was certified 4x Platinum.

- In 1988, “A Groovy Kind of Love” by Phil Collins hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. A cover of a 1965 pop song, it spent two weeks atop the chart.

- In 1985, Zachary Walker Hanson was born in Arlington, Virginia. He grew up in Tulsa, Oklahoma with older brothers Isaac and Taylor, with whom he formed Hanson when he was just six years old. He became the youngest songwriter nominated for a Grammy thanks to his contribution to “MMMBop.”

- In 1988, Elton John sold out New York City’s Madison Square Garden for a record 26th time. It was the last show in a five-night run at the venue as part of his Reg Strikes Back Tour.

- In 2005, the No. 1 song on the Billboard Hot 100 was “Gold Digger” by Kanye West ft. Jamie Foxx. Using a sample of the 1954 Ray Charles song “I Got a Woman,” the track spent a total of 10 weeks in the top spot and won a Grammy for Best Rap Solo Performance.

- In 1968, Orville Richard Burrell was born in Kingston, Jamaica. At 20, he was discovered singing in the street with his friends and became Shaggy, with hits like “Oh Carolina,” “It Wasn’t Me” and “Boombastic.”

- In 2011, British singer Adele’s single “Someone Like You” was No. 1 in the U.S. for the second consecutive week.

And that’s what popped on this day.

