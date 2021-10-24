What Happened October 24th In Pop Music History

It’s October 24th, and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 1986, Aubrey Drake Graham was born in Toronto to American musician Dennis and Canadian teacher Sandra. As a teen, he starred as Jimmy Brooks in Degrassi: The Next Generation while pursuing a music career. Now, of course, he’s rap superstar Drake.

- In 1992, Boyz II Men tied Elvis Presley for the longest-running No. 1 song when “End of the Road” remained in the top spot for an 11th week. Three months later, they lost the record to Whitney Houston’s version of “I Will Always Love You.”

- In 2007, the Backstreet Boys released Unbreakable, their first of two albums without Kevin Richardson. It went to No. 2 in Canada.

- In 1978, The Wiz opened in cinemas. Loosely based on the 1974 Broadway musical of the same name, the film marked the acting debut of Michael Jackson and starred Diana Ross, Lena Horne and Richard Pryor.

- In 2012, singer Bobby Brown was arrested in Los Angeles on suspicion of DUI as well as driving with a suspended license and violation of probation (it was his second arrest for DUI in seven months). In February 2013, he was sentenced to 55 days in jail.

- In 2008, Jennifer Hudson’s mother and brother were shot and killed inside their home by her estranged brother-in-law William Balfour, who had also killed her 7-year-old nephew.

- In 1980, Monica Denise Arnold was born in Georgia. After she performed in church choirs and sang in talent shows, she was discovered by a music producer and signed to a record deal. As Monica, she recorded eight studio albums and had a No. 1 hit, “The Boy Is Mine,” with Brandy.

