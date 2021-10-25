What Happened October 25th In Pop Music History

It’s October 25th, and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 1984, Katheryn Elizabeth Hudson was born in Santa Barbara, California to Pentecostal pastors Maurice Hudson and Mary Perry. In 2001, she released a gospel album, Katy Hudson, but found global success seven years later with the pop album One of the Boys. As Katy Perry, she has had a string of hits including “I Kissed a Girl,” “Firework” and “Roar.”

- In 1986, “True Colors” by Cyndi Lauper went to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. It was the first time in the chart’s history when the top three spots were held by female artists (Tina Turner’s “Typical Male” was No. 2 and Janet Jackson’s “When I Think of You” was No. 3).

- In 1970, Lloyd Edward Elwyn Robertson was born in Toronto. He went on to form the Barenaked Ladies, which released hits like “One Week,” “If I Had $1000000” and “Pinch Me.”

- In 1969, “Sugar Sugar” by the cartoon group The Archies hit No.1 in the UK, where it stayed in the top spot for eight weeks. The track was co-written by Montreal’s Andy Kim, who is being inducted this year onto Canada’s Walk of Fame.

- In 1986, Bon Jovi’s Slippery When Wet went to No.1 on the Billboard 200 album chart thanks to singles like “You Give Love A Bad Name” and “Livin' On A Prayer.”

- In 1977, Elton John taped his guest spot on The Muppet Show, where he sang “Crocodile Rock,” “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road,” “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” and “Bennie and the Jets.” Three of the songs were performed with Dr. Teeth, a character inspired by John. The episode aired in February 1978.

