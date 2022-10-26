What Happened October 26th In Pop Music History

It’s October 26th, and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 1985, Whitney Houston’s cover of “Saving All My Love For You,” from her self-titled debut album, went to No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100. It was her first No. 1 song and earned the singer her first Grammy.

- In 2010, Boy George cursed at a woman who was talking while he performed at a benefit show in London, and then threw a drink at her.

- In 1996, the Spice Girls earned their second No.1 single in their native UK with “Say You'll Be There.” The song has a harmonica solo by Judd Lander, who did the harmonica parts on Culture Club’s 1984 hit “Karma Chameleon.”

- In 2015, Canada’s Justin Bieber dominated the MTV European Music Awards. He won Best Male, Best North American Act, Best Collaboration (for “Where Are You Now?”), Biggest Fans and Best Look.

- In 1953, Keith Julian Strickland was born in Athens, Georgia. He went on to be the founding drummer of The B-52s and later switched to guitar following the death of Ricky Wilson in 1985. In 2012, Strickland announced that he would no longer tour with the band.

- In 1981, Queen and David Bowie released their collaboration “Under Pressure,” which they had recorded in Switzerland. The song’s bass line was famously sampled in Vanilla Ice’s 1989 hit “Ice Ice Baby.” Queen first recorded a live version of “Under Pressure” at the Forum in Montreal on Nov. 24, 1981 for the concert film We Will Rock You.

- In 2002, Nick Lachey of 98 Degrees married Jessica Simpson in Austin, Texas, after eight months of being engaged. They starred in the series Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica and separated in 2005. Their divorce was finalized in 2006.

